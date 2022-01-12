Baycats collecting baseball equipment for needy kids in Dominican Republic

The Barrie Baycats teamed up with 4Hundred Source for Sports to collect baseball equipment and funds to help youngsters in the Dominican Republic for the second year.

The Baycats president, Josh Matlow, said he's honoured to be part of 'For The Love of the Game Equipment Drive Fundraiser.'

"It's an honour to be able to send over equipment for kids in need and that we can go and walk into a shop and buy a new pair of shoes - the things we take for granted that they don't have the opportunity to do, and we get to make an impact on that," said Matlow.

The club collects all types of baseball equipment and accepts monetary donations to send to different communities in the Dominican Republic, including:

Helmets

Baseballs

Batting Gloves

Bats

Baseball Gloves

Cleats

Socks

Donations can be dropped off at 4Hundred Source for Sports at 70 Barrie View Drive in Barrie.

The Baycats set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to help with shipping costs.