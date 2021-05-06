Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies to release his own NFTs in June

An Edmonton soccer star is launching a new set of digital collectibles in collaboration with a renowned artist.

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is set to launch his first non-fungible token (NFT) collection in June.

NFTs are a unique digital item like a photo, video, or audio file that are stored on block chain, a digital ledger verification system certifying the digital item to be authentic.

The artwork for each digital item in Davies’ collection will be designed by illustrator Jack Perkins. Fans will have the ability to vote on aspects of the collections’ designs that Perkins will implement with the collectibles.

Each of Davies collectibles will be hosted on Binance, a certified blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency exchange.

In a statement, Davies said the digital collectibles will be a new way for fans to engage with the soccer star.

“It’s been crazy to see the way crypto has grown over the years to the point where I feel now it’s changing the game through NFTs,” he said.

“Away from football I am always looking into new technological changes to help engage with people across the world, and this is just another layer to my digital presence.”

Each piece of digital art purchased will enter fans into a raffle for an exclusive in-person experience with Davies and a signed UEFA Champions League jersey.