Bayview man, 57, dies in serious crash: N.S. RCMP

A 57-year-old Bayview, N.S., man has died after a serious collision on Highway 217 in Roxville that occurred Thursday morning.

Members with the Digby RCMP, along with Digby Fire and paramedics responded to a report of a collision around 8:55 a.m.

Police say a pickup truck and a panel van were travelling in opposite directions on Highway 217 when they collided.

A Bayview man, who was the driver and sole occupant of the panel van, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the pickup truck, a 35-year-old Roxville man, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

A collision reconstructionist is at the scene Thursday afternoon and Digby RCMP say the investigation continues.

As of 12 p.m., Highway 217 remains closed to traffic.