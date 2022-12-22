Bayview man, 57, dies in serious crash: N.S. RCMP
A 57-year-old Bayview, N.S., man has died after a serious collision on Highway 217 in Roxville that occurred Thursday morning.
Members with the Digby RCMP, along with Digby Fire and paramedics responded to a report of a collision around 8:55 a.m.
Police say a pickup truck and a panel van were travelling in opposite directions on Highway 217 when they collided.
A Bayview man, who was the driver and sole occupant of the panel van, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and sole occupant of the pickup truck, a 35-year-old Roxville man, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
A collision reconstructionist is at the scene Thursday afternoon and Digby RCMP say the investigation continues.
As of 12 p.m., Highway 217 remains closed to traffic.
