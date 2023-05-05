BBC coronation coverage to include Calgary church's lunch event

A local church's event, inspired by similar festivities held in honour of the Coronation of King Charles, will be in the international spotlight during the BBC's coverage of the historic event.

Calgary's St. Thomas United Church, located on 100 Hawkwood Blvd. N.W., is holding a Big Tea luncheon on Sunday and it's drawn the attention of the British broadcaster.

The church says Margaret Gidley and St. Thomas' hospitality team have been planning the luncheon for several months and it will be similar to The Big Lunch initiative hosted by the U.K.'s Eden Project.

"This seemed like an event worth a fun celebration," Gidley said of the coronation in a statement this week.

"We are really making the focus of this event on Charles' commitment to environmental stewardship, which is very much in line with our church's values."

The BBC says it will be covering coronation this weekend and one way to include other nations, including those in the Commonwealth, is a look at how they are celebrating the once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

"When asked to plan a day of coverage of Big Lunch events on Sunday, I was very keen to reflect things happening across the world," said Rosanna Pound-Woods, a senior producer for BBC News in an interview with CTV News.

Pound-Woods says Gidley's event stood out on the list because it was quite extensive.

"Since chatting more with Margaret, I feel even happier to have picked this event to cover as she's a brilliant talker and a great advocate for her church and community."

Gidley says she is excited, and a little anxious, about the international exposure.

"I have never done anything like this before."

Pound-Wood says the coronation itself is a unique opportunity for everyone around the world.

"Obviously we haven't seen a coronation in almost 70 years, so it's a huge event both historically and symbolically, and it's interesting to see that so many people are choosing to celebrate it."

The BBC's Katty Kay will be hosting the interview on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. MT.

The St. Thomas United Church Big Tea begins at 11:30 a.m.