BBQ fire causes $1 million in damage

Gravenhurst fire crews say a BBQ fire was responsible for $1 million in damage at a home on Chickadee Lane Monday.

Fire Chief Jared Cayley said a person had been using a propane BBQ for cooking dinner when the fire started.

Officials said the BBQ was placed too close to the exterior wood cladding of the home, and the wall caught fire.

Attempts were made to put out the fire with an extinguisher, but it had already spread into the home's attic and was working its way to the wood trusses and roof decking by the time fire crews arrived.

The Bracebridge Fire Department was called in to assist the Gravenhurst department battle the fire from the interior and exterior of the home.

Chief Cayley advises people to be attentive to any cooking inside or outside of a home, and that cooking appliances have minimum safe clearance requirements.

According to the Fire Chief, cooking fires are the leading cause of fires in the province.