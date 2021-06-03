BBQ lighters recalled due to potential fire, burn hazard

Health Canada has issued a recall for CM BQ-4 Multi-flex BBQ lighters over concerns that they may pose a fire or burn hazard.

In a recall notice issued on Thursday, the agency said that its sampling and evaluation program has determined that the lighters "do not meet the Lighters Regulations in Canada."

Health Canada said the affected lighters may exceed the allowable flame height during ignition, exhibit an abnormal, sudden increase in flame height, and may continue to burn after the trigger has been released.

The agency added that the recalled product may not have a child-resistant mechanism.

The agency said consumers should "immediately stop" using the lighters and return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

According to the recall notice, the affected lighters are marked with the brand name "CHATEAU" and UPC 7 74471 03858 8. The agency said the lighters have a flexible tube extending from the body of the lighter and come in yellow, green, blue, and pink.

The recall noted that affected lighters were manufactured in China and distributed across Canada by Chateau Manis Electroniques Inc. out of Dorval, Que.

Health Canada says the 9,464 units of the affected product were sold in the country between April 4, 2019 to May 25, 2021.

As of May 25, the agency has received no reports of incidents in Canada and no reports of injury related to the recalled product.