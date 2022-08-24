BBQ to connect with youth and families at risk

On Wednesday in Sudbury, there was a back-to-school barbecue.

It was a casual, fun event to help tackle some tough issues and make people feel comfortable to seek help and connect with resources.

Sudbury & Area Victim Services joined with the Sudbury Action Centre for Youth (SACY) for the event to distribute back-to-school items and to connect with people to make them aware of resources for youth and families at risk.

"I think connecting also makes it a little easier to seek help in the future," said Hope Radicioni, a youth outreach worker with SACY.

"If you have a familiar face or you have made a connection, it might be a lot easier to ask for help next time around instead of kids wondering or being shy or apprehensive to seek that support."

For its part, Sudbury & Area Victim Services aims to raise awareness about the prevalence of human trafficking.

"Trafficking in Sudbury, Sudbury is known as a hub of Northern Ontario with the four intersecting highways," said Tiffany Pyoliyork, the group's anti-human trafficking co-ordinator.

"So we really need to get that awareness out and prevention is the biggest piece."

Pyoliyork said the key to prevention is education.

"Education, education, education," she said.

"Letting the youth know the signs and also the caregivers and the people that are in their lives. Teachers, parents, family, friends, letting them know the signs of trafficking and letting them know that there are supports in the community."

Both groups also partner throughout the year to offer life skills programs for people of all ages, including on the topic of seeking help.

"Life skills can also help towards critical thinking and making some decisions on your own and helping you work through problem solving in many ways," said Radicioni.

Other life skills topics include budgeting, conflict resolution and emotional regulation.

Officials said the sessions are free to make them accessible to everyone.