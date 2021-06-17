BC Cannabis Stores opens first shop in Greater Victoria

The first government-run pot shop in Greater Victoria is now open in Saanich.

The BC Cannabis Store opened its doors at the Uptown shopping centre on Wednesday.

The new location is the sixth provincial cannabis shop on Vancouver Island and the 27th shop to open in B.C.

District of Saanich council first approved the BC Cannabis proposal at a meeting in May of last year.

The proposal was sent to a public hearing where there was little opposition to the plan.

Saanich Coun. Colin Plant said at the time that he approved the proposal as the site was not close to any schools.

“The location makes us well positioned to serve the community and surrounding markets providing consumers with a unique shopping experience balancing education and information with a broad selection,” said Kevin Satterfield, director of retail cannabis operations for the Liquor Distribution Branch, in a statement Wednesday.

The new store at Unit E-109, 3561 Blanshard St. is open daily.

All store customers and visitors are currently required to wear a face mask while in the store and physically distancing measures are being enforced.