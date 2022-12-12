BC Children's prepared to double-bunk patients during busy respiratory illness season
BC Children's Hospital has approved double-bunking patients in single-occupancy rooms as it tries to cope with an influx of patients with respiratory illnesses.
A memo obtained by The Canadian Press says that while it's preferable that patients be in single rooms, two patients may share “if required to provide safe care.”
The memo, sent Friday, says similar measures have been implemented in other years and any decision must be made in consultation with the hospital's infection prevention and control team.
Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province was seeing a “dramatic increase” in illness and it arrived sooner than the seasonal flu usually would.
Health Minister Adrian Dix said at the same time that provincial emergency rooms had been seeing a peak of up to 6,900 patients daily.
The province has been campaigning for more young children to be vaccinated against the flu.
-
P.E.I. utility Maritime Electric estimates cost of hurricane Fiona at $35 millionPrince Edward Island's electric utility says it will cost about $35 million to repair damage to the company's distribution system caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Man found dead after near-crash accidentally killed himself: Calgary policeCalgary police are shedding some light on the bizarre circumstances surrounding a weekend death that happened after a fight between two drivers.
-
Some Ottawa residents won't be home for holidays due to damage from May stormSome Ottawa residents are going to be away from their homes over the holidays because they're still battling with insurance companies to pay for damage caused by a windstorm in the spring.
-
Two housecleaners wanted for fraud after stealing cheques: Windsor policeWindsor police are asking for the public’s help finding two females wanted for fraud after allegedly stealing cheques from a home.
-
Ram recalls 1.4M trucks; tailgates can open unexpectedlyStellantis is recalling about 1.4 million pickup trucks worldwide because the tailgates may not close completely and cargo could spill onto the road.
-
Fentanyl disguised as Percocet in Vancouver drug trafficking ring, police sayA years-long investigation into a drug trafficking operation that allegedly disguised fentanyl as Percocet has resulted in the seizure of $3 million worth of illicit substances, Vancouver police announced Tuesday.
-
Chinook Blast festival returns in 2023 to illuminate downtown CalgaryDowntown Calgary will be aglow for three weeks this winter as the Chinook Blast festival is set to return to light up the night.
-
Toronto woman who killed stepson in 1998 granted day parole for six monthsA Toronto woman convicted of killing her seven-year-old stepson in 1998 has been granted day parole.
-
B.C. officials provide update on flu vaccinationsB.C. health officials are touting progress on flu vaccinations after launching a "blitz" to try and increase uptake, particularly among kids.