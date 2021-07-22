BC Ferries' 3rd hybrid vessel arrives in Victoria

BC Ferries' third hybrid-electric ship arrived at Victoria's Ogden Point on Thursday morning.

The vessel, temporarily named Island 3, docked on Vancouver Island after completing a 64-day journey from Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania, some 10,700 nautical miles from Victoria.

Like all Island-class ferries, the Island 3 is capable of full electric operation but will be used as a hybrid vessel until shore power equipment is available in B.C., according to BC Ferries.

The Island 3 will head from Ogden Point to Point Hope Maritime in Vic West on Thursday to undergo final inspections before it is put into service.

BC Ferries says that residents may be able to spot the Island 3 sailing around the South Island from several areas on Thursday, including the Johnson Street Bridge, Wharf Street, Fisherman's Wharf, Dallas Road and the Songhees Walkway.

The Island 3, as well as the Island 4 – which is currently en route to Victoria – will be added to the BC Ferries fleet in 2022. Both ships will sail along the Campbell River-Quadra Island route.

BC Ferries says it will officially name both vessels later this summer, "when the time is right."

Two other Island Class vessels are already in use along BC Ferries southern Gulf Island routes.

Another two hybrid-electric ferries are under construction in Romania and are expected to sail in the Nanaimo-Gabriola route in 2022.