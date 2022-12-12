BC Ferries adding 150 sailings around Christmas, New Years

BC Ferries is adding more than 150 sailings along three major routes this holiday season, though the company still warns that sailing waits should be expected around peak departure times.

Between Dec. 22 and Jan. 2, BC Ferries is adding 110 extra sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, 35 extra sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay, and six extra sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale.

The company notes that some routes will have fewer sailings on Christmas Day and New Year's Day, since travel is generally low during these dates.

While BC Ferries is adding extra sailings during the holidays, travellers should expect busy ferries.

Before Christmas, the busiest travel day of the season is on Dec. 23, according to BC Ferries, with much of the traffic leaving the mainland at Tsawwasseen and Horseshoe Bay.

After Christmas, Dec. 26 and Dec. 27 tend to be very busy days, with travellers heading back to the mainland from Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

For the smoothest travel possible, BC Ferries recommends that vehicle travellers arrive 45 minutes to an hour before their desired departure, and that walk on passengers arrive 45 minutes before their sailing.

If possible, travellers should also book their preferred sailing ahead of time or travel at off-peak times.

Off-peak times include early-morning or late-evening sailings, as well as midweek days.

BC Ferries says sailing waits should be expected during popular times around the holidays.