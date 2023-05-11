BC Ferries adds nearly 100 sailings for May long weekend

BC Ferries is adding 95 extra sailings to its usual schedule for the Victoria Day long weekend.

The extra sailings are planned for three of the company's most popular routes between May 19 and May 23.

The additional sailings are coming to the following routes:

66 extra sailings between Vancouver (Tsawwassen) - Victoria (Swartz Bay) including 6 a.m. sailings on May 20 and May 23

18 extra sailings between Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) - Nanaimo (Departure Bay)

11 extra sailings between Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) - Sunshine Coast (Langdale)

The extra sailings will help move an estimated 430,000 passengers and 170,000 vehicles that are expected to travel these three routes over the long weekend.

BC Ferries says long waits are already expected at its Horseshoe Bay terminal.

Anyone who doesn't already have a reservation for a departure from Horseshoe Bay should consider walking on, using public transit, or departing from Tsawwassen if they want to use their vehicle.

"There will be longer than usual line-ups in the pre-ticketing zone in front of the vehicle tollbooths," said BC Ferries in a release Thursday.

"If traffic exceeds the capacity of the pre-ticketing area, stand-by traffic may be turned away and asked to return at a later time for safety reasons."

BC Ferries says peak long weekend travel times are generally Thursday and Friday afternoon, as well as Saturday morning. Most of the traffic is leaving from the Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals.

Meanwhile, Monday tends to be a busy time for travellers returning from Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast to the mainland.

"Sailing waits are expected at peak times for customers travelling without a booking," said BC Ferries.

The company says it's still working on hiring and training staff, especially ahead of the busy summer season.

So far this year, more than 125 licensed officers, such as captains and engineers, have been hired, according to BC Ferries.

"Like the Easter long weekend, we continue to face staffing challenges and the potential for cancellations," said Dean Dobrinsky, BC Ferries interim vice president of people and culture.

"I want to thank all our employees who are accepting overtime to help us deliver extra sailings to support customers through this busy weekend."

LONG WEEKEND TRAVEL TIPS

BC Ferries recommends people book sailings in advance, or take off-peak sailing times.

Travellers should also arrive early, between 45 minutes to an hour before a departure for vehicles, and 45 minutes for walk-ons.

BC Ferries also encourages people to bring water for customers and pets, as well as sunscreen and hats. Travellers can also check the BC Ferries website for the most up-to-date information on sailings.