BC Ferries braces for Easter Monday rush in the wake of weather-triggered cancellations

As the Easter long weekend comes to an end, BC Ferries anticipates Monday will be one of its busiest days.

Deborah Marshall, the organization’s executive director of public affairs, told CTV News Monday morning that she expects it to be particularly busy on the three routes between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, as well as Langdale and Horseshoe Bay.

There is a 30 per cent chance of showers in Metro Vancouver this afternoon with a high of 10 degrees, according to Meteorologist Louis Kohanyi. He told CTV News that people’s travel plans shouldn’t be impacted, since winds will be light all day.

“We are looking at south east winds, five to 10 knots increasing to 10 to 15 knots tonight, so definitely we’re not expecting any strong winds for the Strait of Georgia,” said Kohanyi.

On Sunday, the company had to cancel numerous sailings due to high winds and heavy rains. On top of the cancellations, people travelling between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island faced full parking lots and a temporary outage of the online booking system.

BC Ferries added 180 extra sailings over the long weekend to keep up with demand. Marshall told CTV News the service was expecting about 400,000 passengers.

Travelers are recommended to check the BC Ferries website prior to leaving for their sailing, and to arrive at the terminal early.