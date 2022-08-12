BC Ferries cancels 2 sailings between Nanaimo, Vancouver due to staff shortage

Two BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland have been cancelled Friday evening due to a staff shortage.

The 5 p.m. sailing departing from Departure Bay and the 7:20 p.m. sailing departing from Horseshoe Bay were cancelled early Friday afternoon.

Anyone with bookings on the two sailings is asked to contact BC Ferries' customer service centre for refunds.

More information about how to contact BC Ferries in regards to cancellations can be found on the company's website.

BC Ferries says staff availability is the cause of Friday's cancellations.

"We require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations," said BC Ferries in an update around 1 p.m.

"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of or these cancellations."

BC Ferries says that if more staff for these sailings can be found, the company will notify travellers and potentially launch the cancelled sailings.

Less than a week ago, two other sailings between Nanaimo and West Vancouver were cancelled due to a crewing shortage.