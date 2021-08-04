BC Ferries cancels 2 sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

BC Ferries has cancelled two sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland on Wednesday evening, citing a shortage of staff.

The 6 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen aboard the Queen of New Westminster is cancelled and so is the 8 p.m. return sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, the ferry service said Wednesday afternoon.

Customers with reservations for the cancelled sailings will be contacted and accommodated on the next available sailing where possible, BC Ferries said in a statement.

“We apologize for any inconvenience these cancellations may cause you,” a ferries spokesperson said. “Your safety is important to us, and we require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations.”

The most up-to-date ferry schedules are available on the BC Ferries website or via phone at 1-888-223-3779.