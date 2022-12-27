BC Ferries cancels 2 sailings due to adverse weather, warns more may follow
BC Ferries has cancelled two sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay Tuesday morning due to adverse weather conditions, and warns more services may be suspended.
So far, the Queen of New Westminster sailings that have been cancelled are the 8 a.m. departing Tsawwassen and the 10 a.m. from Swartz Bay.
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Metro Vancouver and the Southern Gulf Islands—as well as a wind warning for Greater Victoria -- as a pacific frontal system approaches B.C.’s South Coast.
“The vessel is currently monitoring the weather conditions. If conditions do not improve, sailings are at risk of cancellation for the remainder of the afternoon,” reads a service notice BC Ferries posted before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us,” wrote BC Ferries. “We apologize for any inconvenience as a result of these cancellations.”
