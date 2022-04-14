BC Ferries cancels multiple sailings ahead of Easter long weekend

BC Ferries is facing a number of cancellations due to a mechanical issue on one vessel.

The timing couldn’t be worse, with an influx of travellers hoping to get away for the Easter long weekend.

Ten sailings were cancelled Thursday, largely due to a mechanical issue, impacting thousands of travellers.

“Unfortunately, we did have a mechanical failure of a steering pump on the motor vessel Queen of Oak Bay last night,” said Deborah Marshall, spokesperson for BC Ferries.

The mechanical failure left the vessel and passengers stranded mid-voyage.

“Some people were upset, like I know there was a couple ahead of me who were upset because they had been travelling a long day and had little kids and they were tired,” said Sheryl Armstrong, who was onboard Wednesday night.

The ferry needed a tug assist to dock in Departure Bay. What’s usually an hour-and-40-minute journey took five hours instead.

“Our engineers are working very hard to bring that vessel back into service,” said Marshall, adding that Wednesday night passengers on the ferry that needed a tug-assist will be given refunds.

Meanwhile, other ferries are being redeployed to help get routes back on schedule, but it was little consolation to some of those waiting in line.

“(I’m) very disappointed … three or four hours maybe (I’d be) understanding. But nine o’clock to 6 p.m., I think that’s a bit too long,” said Jody Chan, who was waiting at Horseshoe Bay.

Over in Nanaimo, there was also frustration.

“I have a dog in the back, so that’s not good either, but then, it’s a long weekend. It’s BC Ferries, so seems par for the course,” said one passenger who was waiting for a ferry.

The cancellations Thursday included:

Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo

6:15 a.m.

9:40 a.m.

5:05 p.m.

Nanaimo to Horseshoe Bay

7:25 a.m.

12 p.m.

1 p.m.

5:55 p.m.

10:10 p.m.

Horseshoe Bay to Langdale

2:40 p.m.

Langdale to Horseshoe Bay

3:50 p.m.

On Wednesday night, a passenger told CTV News they were adrift some 10 minutes out of Departure Bay because of a steering issue and tug boats had to pull the vessel back.

Another passenger said the ferry was scheduled to reach Nanaimo by 9:45 p.m., but didn’t dock until about 1:00 a.m.

Although they were offered complimentary drinks during the delay, there was some confusion and frustration over whether they would be forced to return to Horseshoe Bay.

Customers are urged to use the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route and the Tsawwassen to Duke Point route as an alternate travel options.

BC Ferries is also encouraging travellers to consider travelling as a foot passenger during peak times.

Multiple-sailing waits were already expected Thursday with many people also travelling on Good Friday, so it’s particularly frustrating for those who’ve had their reservations cancelled last-minute.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience," BC Ferries said in a statement.

Thursday's cancellations and delays are on top of an ongoing staffing shortage at BC Ferries.

Higher-than-expected retirements, vaccination policies and difficulties recruiting international candidates due to COVID-19 have all been factors.

It’s been affecting sailing times and plans to provide additional service on some routes.

BC Ferries is reminding passengers that it’s important to check for service notices and current conditions on its website before heading to the terminal.