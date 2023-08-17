BC Ferries cancels multiple sailings due to issues with vessel, lack of staff

Multiple sailings at two BC Ferries terminals are cancelled Thursday due to difficulties with a problem vessel and a lack of staff.

Four sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point in Nanaimo will be scrapped throughout the day. According to BC Ferries, the Coastal Renaissance was pulled from service Wednesday afternoon due to mechanical issues with its main engine.

As a result, the 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. sailings departing Duke Point Thursday are cancelled, as are the 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. trips scheduled to leave Tsawwassen.

BC Ferries says other sailings on this route are expected to continue as scheduled and customers will be notified if space is available on alternate vessels. Refunds will also be available.

Late last month, the Coastal Renaissance was taken out of service due to an unspecified engine issue.

Staffing shortages, which have become a growing problem for BC Ferries during its issue-riddled summer, also led to more cancelled sailings on Thursday.

BC Ferries wrote on its website late Wednesday night that it “has been unsuccessful in securing the required number of crew on the Queen of Coquitlam,” resulting in the cancellation of the 9:30 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. sailings between the Sunshine Coast and Vancouver on Thursday.

The ferry service went on to say if they can’t securing staff later in the day, the 11:45 a.m. and 12:55 p.m. sailings between Horeshoe Bay and Langdale will also be cancelled.