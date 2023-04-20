BC Ferries cancels sailings amid high winds off Vancouver Island

BC Ferries cancelled several sailings between Vancouver Island and the British Columbia mainland Thursday due to weather.

The ferry operator says sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. are cancelled.

#BCFHeadsUp Now ticketing standby vehicle traffic for 9:00 pm from #SwartzBay - #Tsawwassen.



12:00 pm - Cxl'd due to weather

1:00 pm - Cxl'd due to weather

3:00 pm – Full

4:00 pm – Full

5:00 pm – Full

7:00 pm - Full

9:00 pm - 17% available



More here: https://t.co/SsqvFacbEP ^sn

Also cancelled were four sailings between Nanaimo's Duke Point and Tsawwassen, namely the 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. from Duke Point and the 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. from Tsawwassen.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning Thursday around Greater Victoria, the Haro Strait and the southern Gulf Islands.

The warning is expected to persist into the evening and additional ferries may be cancelled as a result.

"Our customer service centre will contact customers with bookings on these cancelled sailings to let them know if we have space available to fit them on an alternate sailing later in the day, or if their booking must be cancelled," BC Ferries said in a notice on its website shortly after 9 a.m.

The ferry service says it will refund fees and fares in the event of cancellations.

"The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us," BC Ferries said. "We apologize for any inconvenience as a result of these cancellations."

Environment Canada says southeast winds are expected to gust up to 90 km/h as a low-pressure system moves through the region.

"High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches," the weather office said.