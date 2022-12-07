BC Ferries cancels sailings between Campbell River, Quadra Island

BC Ferries has cancelled sailings between Campbell River and Quadra Island on Wednesday due to a combination of poor weather and a mechanical issue.

All 16 sailings between Quathiaski Cove Marina and Coast Marina from 3:05 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. have been cancelled.

The full schedule of cancelled sailings can be found below:

3:05 p.m. departing Quadra Island

3:30 p.m. departing Campbell River

4:00 p.m. departing Quadra Island

4:30 p.m. departing Campbell River

5:00 p.m. departing Quadra Island

5:25 p.m. departing Campbell River

5:50 p.m. departing Quadra Island

6:15 p.m. departing Campbell River

7:00 p.m. departing Quadra Island

7:30 p.m. departing Campbell River

8:00 p.m. departing Quadra Island

8:30 p.m. departing Campbell River

9:00 p.m. departing Quadra Island

9:30 p.m. departing Campbell River

10:00 p.m. departing Quadra Island

10:30 p.m. departing Campbell River

BC Ferries says it will use a free 12-person water taxi on Wednesday to transfer foot passengers between Quadra Island and Campbell River during the same times as the cancelled sailings.

The cancellations come as strong winds sweep Greater Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands.

Wind warnings have been issued for the two regions, where winds are expected to reach up to 90 km/h on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, BC Ferries says a mechanical issue aboard the Powell River Queen vessel – which sails between Campbell River and Quadra Island – is also to blame for Wednesday's cancellations.

One of the Powell River Queen's right angle drives is having problems which lowers the vessel's tolerance to wind, according to BC Ferries.

The 57-year-old Powell River Queen has nearly completed its career with BC Ferries.

The ferry is currently up for sale and will be replaced by two new hybrid-electric ferries starting in 2023