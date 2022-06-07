BC Ferries cancels sailings between Vancouver and Nanaimo
Four BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver and Nanaimo were cancelled on Tuesday afternoon due to a staffing shortage.
The sailings are all along the Tsawwassen to Duke Point route on the Queen of Alberni vessel.
The four cancelled sailings are:
- 3:15 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
- 5:45 p.m. departing Duke Point
- 8:15 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
- 10:45 p.m. departing Duke Point
BC Ferries says it will reach out to people who had reserved spots on these sailings to see if they can be accommodated on an alternate sailing, or if their bookings need to cancelled altogether.
Travellers can still access Vancouver Island from the mainland by using the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, or Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay routes, according to BC Ferries.
"The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement crew," reads an update on the BC Ferries website.
"That said, if circumstances change and replacement crew become available, we would notify customers immediately."
