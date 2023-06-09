BC Ferries cancels sailings between Vancouver and Victoria

BC Ferries has cancelled two sailings between Vancouver and Victoria on Friday evening.

The ferry operator has cancelled the 8 p.m. sailing departing from Swartz Bay and the 10 p.m. sailing departing from Tsawwassen.

BC Ferries say the cancellations are a result of staff shortages aboard the Coastal Renaissance ferry.

The last sailing on this route will depart from Tsawwasseen at 9 p.m. aboard the Spirit of Vancouver Island vessel.

"We require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations," said BC Ferries in a service notice just before 1 p.m.

"The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement crew."

Anyone with reservations on the two cancelled sailings will be contacted by BC Ferries customer service workers.

BC Ferries says it will try find customers with reservations on the cancelled sailings a spot on an alternate sailing.

Otherwise, customers will be notified that their bookings have been cancelled and will be offered refunds or fares.

"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations," said BC Ferries.