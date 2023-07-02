BC Ferries cancels sailings between Vancouver Island and Gulf Islands Sunday, other sailings rescheduled

Adding to what has already been a chaotic weekend for sailing, BC Ferries has cancelled several sailings on Sunday.

The company said the cancellations come after it couldn’t secure the required number of crew to sail the Salish Raven, which operates on routes between Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

The following sailings are cancelled Sunday:

5:10 pm departing Swartz Bay (Victoria)

6:05 pm departing Otter Bay (Pender Island)

7:05 pm departing Swarz Bay (Victoria)

8:00 pm departing Otter Bay (Pender Island)

8:45 pm departing Village Bay (Mayne Island)

9:20 pm departing Otter Bay (Pender Island)

As a result of the cancellations, the schedules for the Salish Eagle and the Queen of Cumberland are operating on revised schedules Sunday.

Those who have bookings on the revised sailings will be notified of the changed departure times, BC Ferries says.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations,” BC Ferries wrote in a service notice.

For the most up-to-date information on sailing schedules, BC Ferries says to check its website or Twitter.

#ServiceNotice #SwartzBay #SouthernGulfIslands #SalishRaven (1/2) As BCF has been unable to secure the required crew, the following sailings today, July 2 are cxl'd



5:10/7:05pm ex #Victoria

6:05/8:00/9:20pm ex #OtterBay

8:45pm ex #VillageBay



More: https://t.co/jJKMToDlns^ts