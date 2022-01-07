BC Ferries cancels sailings between Victoria and Vancouver due to high winds

Sailings along major BC Ferries routes were cancelled Friday morning due to strong winds.

The cancellations affected sailings between Vancouver and Victoria, as well as Vancouver and Nanaimo.

Sailings were also cancelled along the Sunshine Coast on the Powell River to Texada Island route.

As of 9:45 a.m., the following BC Ferries routes had been cancelled:

TSAWWASSEN – SWARTZ BAY

9:00 am departing Tsawwwassen

11:00 am departing Swartz Bay

2:00 pm departing Swartz Bay

12:00 pm departing Tsawwwassen

TSAWWASEN – DUKE POINT

10:15 am departing Tsawwassen

12:45 pm departing Duke Point

DEPARTURE BAY – HORSESHOE BAY

10:40 am departing Departure Bay

1:00 pm departing Horseshoe Bay

POWELL RIVER – TEXADA ISLAND

8:35 am departing Powell River

9:20 am departing Texada Island

10:20 am departing Powell River

11:25 am departing Texada Island

12:15 pm departing Powell River

The latest updates on BC Ferries sailings can be found on the BC Ferries website.

Earlier Friday, Environment Canada posted a wind warning for Greater Victoria, particularly in areas near the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

Wind gusts between 50 and 90 km/h are expected in the region Friday morning before easing in the afternoon.