BC Ferries cancels sailings due to 'adverse weather'

Four sailings between Metro Vancouver and Victoria were cancelled Monday morning due to one of its vessels being unable to handle 'adverse weather conditions,' according to BC Ferries.

The 8 a.m. and noon sailings out of Tsawwassen have been called off as have the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. departures from of Swartz Bay.

“We do find challenges docking and undocking, particularly on our Tsawassen Terminal," said Deborah Marshall, executive director of public affairs for BC Ferries. "That’s’ why we suspended service with our Queen of New Westminster today."

Marshall says the smaller Queen of New Westminster has lower horsepower than the other vessels and the decision to cancel the sailings was based on safety.

She adds that a variety of factors are weighed when deciding to make a cancellation.

"It might be not only the wind speed but also the direction of the wind, sea state as well as the wave height,"

BC Ferries also sususpended service on northern routes including Haida Gwaii and Quadra Island.

The cancellations come as the South Coast braces for a fall storm that is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall.

