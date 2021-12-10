BC Ferries cancels sailings due to high winds

BC Ferries is cancelling sailings Friday between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland due to high winds.

The ferry service said in a notice Friday afternoon that the 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. sailings from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen would not run. The 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay are also cancelled.

Sailings between Nanaimo and Tsawwassen were also nixed due to the weather.

BC Ferries says the 8:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. sailings between Duke Point and Tsawwassen have been cancelled in both directions.

The most up-to-date list of all BC Ferries sailings is available here.

Customers with bookings on the affected sailings will be refunded, and will be contacted by ferries representatives, the company said.

"The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us," BC Ferries said. "We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so."

High winds are expected to hit the island region Friday evening and continue through the overnight period. The southwesterly winds are expected to strengthen overnight before gradually easing out of the area Saturday.