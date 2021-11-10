BC Ferries cancels sailings due to mechanical problems

Multiple BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver and Victoria have been cancelled Wednesday and Thursday due to mechanical difficulties aboard a large ferry.

The following sailings have been cancelled on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11 between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen:

Cancelled Wednesday, Nov. 10:

12 pm departing Swartz Bay

2 pm departing Tsawwassen

4 pm departing Swartz Bay

6 pm departing Tsawwassen

Cancelled Thursday, Nov. 11:

8 am departing Swartz Bay

10 am departing Tsawwassen

12 pm departing Swartz Bay

2 pm departing Tsawwassen

BC Ferries says the cancellations are due to issues with the starboard gearbox aboard the Spirit of Vancouver Island vessel.

To help offset delays, the Coastal Celebration ferry will be making two latenight sailings.

Nov. 10 and 11

11 pm departing Swartz Bay

Nov. 11 and 12

1 am departing Tsawwassen

BC Ferries says it will try to re-book travellers who have reserved a spot on a cancelled sailing. Bookings that cannot be rescheduled will be refunded, and capacity will return to regular standby basis.

"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations," said BC Ferries in an update Tuesday evening.