A range of BC Ferries routes saw sailing cancellations on Wednesday morning due to “adverse weather.”

Sailings between Vancouver and Nanaimo, as well as several Southern Gulf Island routes, saw cancellations as wind warnings were posted for East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast by Environment Canada.

Winds of up to 80 km/h are expected to sweep over areas of East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast on Wednesday, before easing in the evening.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience experienced as a result of these cancellations,” said BC Ferries in an update around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.

According to BC Ferries, anyone with a reservation aboard a cancelled sailing will have their reservation fees automatically refunded.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us,” said BC Ferries. “We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

As of 12:15 p.m., the following sailings had been cancelled:

Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) - Naniamo (Departure Bay)

• 10:40 Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay

• 10:40 Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay

• 13:00 Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay

• 13:00 Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay

Comox (Little River) - Powell River (Westview)

• 6:15 am departing Little River, Comox

• 8:05 am departing Westview, Powell River

• 9:55 am departing Little River, Comox

• 11:50 am departing Westview, Powell River

Cortes Island (Whaletown) - Quadra Island (Heriot Bay)

• 7:50 am departing Quadra Island

• 9:05 am departing Cortes Island

• 9:50 am departing Quadra Island

• 11:05 am departing Cortes Island

Port McNeill - AIert Bay (Cormorant Island) - Sointula (Malcolm Island)

• 7:25 am departing Port McNeill

• 7:55 am departing Sointula

• 8:40 am departing Port McNeill

• 9:35 am departing Cormorant Island

• 10:25 am departing Port McNeill

• 11:00 am departing Sointula

• 11:35 am departing Port McNeill

Hornby Island (Shingle Spit) - Denman Island East (Gravelly Bay)

• 9:00 am departing Shingle Spit, Hornby Island

• 9:40 am departing Gravelly Bay, Denman Island

• 10:00 am departing Shingle Spit, Hornby Island

• 10:40 am departing Gravelly Bay, Denman Island

For the latest updates, visit the BC Ferries website or official Twitter account.