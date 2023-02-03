BC Ferries cancels several sailings due to wind, warns more at risk of same fate

With a wind warning in effect for Metro Vancouver, BC Ferries has cancelled several sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island that were scheduled for Friday.

The first cancellations were announced Thursday night, with the ferry operator saying the Queen of New Westminster wouldn't be operating its sailings departing Tsawwassen at noon and Swartz Bay at 2 p.m.

Friday afternoon, more cancellations were announced, with sailings departing Tsawwassen at 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. taken off the schedule, along with the 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. departures from Swartz Bay.

Two sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay were also cancelled Friday, with the Queen of Coquitlam no longer making its 3:45 p.m. trip from Metro Vancouver to the Island, nor its return voyage scheduled for 5:55 p.m.

BC Ferries says adverse weather conditions are behind the cancellations.

“We will continue to monitor the weather forecast and will provide further updates as soon as more information is available. The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us,” reads a statement issued on the BC Ferries website Thursday.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, Environment Canada issued a wind warning for coastal B.C., just hours after doing the same for Metro Vancouver.

“Strong northerly winds of 70 gusting to 90 km/h have developed over the southern sections of Howe Sound. Winds will ease later this morning,” the federal agency wrote.

BC Ferries said the following sailings were at risk of being cancelled Friday:

Between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay

10:40 am departing Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver)

10:40 am departing Departure Bay (Nanaimo)

1:00 pm departing Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver)

1:00 pm departing Departure Bay (Nanaimo)

3:20 pm departing Departure Bay (Nanaimo)

3:45 pm departing Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver)

5:55 pm departing Departure Bay (Nanaimo)

Between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay11:00 am departing Tsawwassen (Vancouver

11:00 am departing Swartz Bay (Victoria)

1:00 pm departing Tsawwassen (Vancouver)

1:00 pm departing Swartz Bay (Victoria)

3:00 pm departing Tsawwassen (Vancouver)

3:00 pm departing Swartz Bay (Victoria)

5:00 pm departing Tsawwassen (Vancouver)

5:00 pm departing Swartz Bay (Victoria)

Between Tsawwassen and Duke Point:

10:15 am departing Tsawwassen (Vancouver)

12:45 pm departing Duke Point (Nanaimo)

3:15 pm departing Tsawwassen (Vancouver)

3:15 pm departing Duke Point (Nanaimo)

5:45 pm departing Tsawwassen (Vancouver)

5:45 pm departing Duke Point (Nanaimo)

Travellers are advised to follow @BCFerries on Twitter for the most up-to-date information on sailings and cancellations.