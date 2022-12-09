BC Ferries cancels several sailings to due to high winds

Several BC Ferries sailings to and from Vancouver Island were cancelled on Friday due to a windstorm.

All sailings between Buckley Bay and Denman Island West were cancelled from 4:40 p.m. onwards due to a windstorm affecting the southern Gulf Islands area and Greater Victoria.

Similarly, all sailings between Little River and Westview were cancelled from 3:25 p.m. onwards.

Two afternoon sailings were also cancelled between Nanaimo and Vancouver.

The 3:45 p.m. sailing departing from Horseshoe Bay, and the 5:55 p.m. sailing departing from Departure Bay were cancelled due to strong winds.

In an update at roughly 4 p.m., BC Ferries said other sailings along the Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay route were expected to depart as scheduled Friday night.

Two sailings were also cancelled between Nanaimo and Gabriola Island on Friday.

The 4:35 p.m. sailing departing from Nanaimo Harbour and the 5:05 p.m. sailing departing from Descanso Bay were cancelled.

The rest of the evening's sailings along this route are expected to proceed as scheduled, according to BC Ferries.

Friday's sailing cancellations come as Environment Canada warns of strong winds in the region.

Wind gusts between 70 km/h and 90 km/h are expected for the Greater Victoria and southern Gulf Islands regions Friday night into Saturday morning.