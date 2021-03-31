BC Ferries crew rescues person in water near Brentwood Bay

A BC Ferries vessel stopped near Brentwood Bay to rescue someone in the water Tuesday.

The MV Klitsa had left Brentwood Bay at 5:55 p.m., headed toward Mill Bay.

A crewmember spotted an overturned canoe with one person in the water shortly after departure, according to a BC Ferries spokesperson.

The crew launched a rescue boat and brought the person back to shore safely.

“BC Ferries is involved in marine rescues from time to time,” said ferries spokesperson Astrid Chang. “Our crews are highly trained to respond in the event of a marine emergency, and we thank them for their quick actions.”