BC Ferries discount: Return tickets for less than $10 for some sailings

Travellers can sail to select islands and cities along the British Columbia coastline for less than $10 this summer.

BC Ferries is offering steep discounts for drivers who take certain routes this summer, with the exception of sailings over the August long weekend.

Other than between July 28 and Aug. 1, passengers travelling with a standard vehicle can pay as little as $5.40 return, depending on when they're going.

They have to be willing to take the early-morning or late-evening trips, and can only buy the discount fares at terminals the day of their trip – they can't be purchased in advance.

The cheapest sailings are between:

Buckley Bay and Denman Island - $5.40

Campbell River and Quadra Island - $5.40

Graham Island and Moresby Island - $5.40

Nanaimo and Gabriola Island - $6

Powell River and Texada Island - $6

Also part of the sale for regular vehicles are sailings between:

Port McNeill-Malcolm Island-Cormorant Island - $6.30

West Vancouver and Bowen Island - $7.75

Crofton and Salt Spring Island - $8.20

Victoria and Salt Spring Island - $8.20

Powell River and Sunshine Coast - $11.70

There's also a sale for this Saturday only. All sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point are available for $49, but availability is limited, so trips for that day should be booked in advance.

Bookings for that promotion can be made online.