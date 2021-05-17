BC Ferries discourages travel ahead of May long weekend

BC Ferries is reminding customers that all non-essential travel is restricted in the province as the May long weekend approaches.

BC Ferries says that it is still turning away travellers who are not on essential trips between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, as per the province's most recent health order, which is set to expire on May 25, the day after the May long weekend ends.

"In advance of the May long weekend, which is typically a popular travel time, BC Ferries is reminding customers that the province’s travel restrictions order remains in effect and travel is limited to essential reasons only," said the company in a release Monday.

Under the province's current travel restrictions, residents are asked to stay within their health authority or risk facing fines. For the purposes of travel, some health regions are combined, including the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions, and Northern Health and Interior Health regions.

BC Ferries adds that no additional sailings are being scheduled this long weekend. Before the pandemic, the ferry operator would schedule additional sailings to keep up with increased demand during the holiday.

BC Ferries is monitoring six major routes and can deny service to passengers who are not on essential trips. The six routes are: