BC Ferries expects heavy traffic over Thanksgiving long weekend, says foot passengers may see waits

BC Ferries is warning travellers that the upcoming Thanksgiving long weekend will be a busy one along its major routes.

Between Thursday, Oct. 6, and Tuesday, Oct. 11, BC Ferries estimates that over 420,000 passengers and 160,000 vehicles will make a ferry trip.

During that time, BC Ferries will be adding 85 extra sailings across its network, most of which will be added to the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay route.

BC Ferries is adding sailings to these three routes between Thursday and Tuesday:

Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay: 66 extra sailings, including 6 a.m. departures from both Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen each day

Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay: 12 extra sailings

Horseshoe Bay – Langdale: Seven extra sailings

Service changes are also expected for southern Gulf Island customers between Salt Spring, Pender, Galiano and Saturna islands on Oct. 10 to meet estimated traffic demands, though BC Ferries did not specify what those changes entailed in its release Monday.

POSSIBLE WAITS

BC Ferries is warning walk-on passengers that they may see possible waits during the upcoming long weekend.

"The Thanksgiving long weekend is typically the most popular weekend of the year for walk-on passengers," said BC Ferries in a release Monday.

"At peak times, some sailings may reach passenger capacity and some walk-on customers may experience a sailing wait."

BC Ferries says walk-on passengers can reserve spot for free on any of the three routes that connect Vancouver Island to Metro Vancouver, and along the Tsawwassen – Southern Gulf Islands route.

To avoid waits, BC Ferries also encourages walk-on and vehicle passengers to book off-peak sailing times, which are offered at discounted prices through its "saver" fares.

Off-peak times generally include early morning or late evening sailings, as well as mid-week days.

"BC Ferries appreciates the professionalism of staff and the patience of customers as the company navigates one of the busiest long weekends of the year," said the company Monday.

"Abusive behaviour will not be tolerated and everyone is encouraged to be respectful, kind, calm, and safe."