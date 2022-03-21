BC Ferries extends schedule changes along 3 routes due to staffing

BC Ferries is warning travellers of altered service hours along three routes as the company continues to face staffing shortages.

Adjusted service hours along the Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay route, Horseshoe Bay – Langdale route, and Earls Cove – Saltery Bay route will continue until June 22, according to BC Ferries.

The service changes were first implemented on Jan. 28 due to staffing challenges, after BC Ferries warned of potential service disruptions on Jan. 10.

At the time, the company noted that each sailing must have a minimum number of crew members under Transport Canada regulations.

A full list of the adjusted sailing hours along the three affected routes can be found on the BC Ferries website.

The altered schedules can also be found below, with changes highlighted in red, according to BC Ferries.