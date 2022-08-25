BC Ferries installs free Wi-Fi at 14 terminals

BC Ferries says Wi-Fi is now available to travellers at 14 small ferry terminals on Vancouver Island and the B.C. Gulf Islands, bringing the total number of terminals with free Wi-Fi access to 21.

The Wi-Fi project was funded through a provincial grant of $1.5 million from the Ministry of Citizens Services program Connecting British Columbia.

The Wi-Fi is available in terminal buildings, passenger lounges, vehicle holding compounds and parking lots.

The ferry operator says Wi-Fi users will not be asked to provide any personal information, such as credit card info, to use the public Wi-Fi. Any open Wi-Fi service that claims to be BC Ferries and does ask for personal info at a terminal should be reported to a ferries attendant, the company says.

The 14 terminals with the newly installed Wi-Fi service are:

Cormorant Island (Alert Bay)

Cortes Island (Whaletown)

Denman Island East (Gravelly Bay)

Gabriola Island (Descanso Bay)

Galiano Island (Sturdies Bay)

Mayne Island (Village Bay)

Nanaimo (Nanaimo Harbour)

Pender Island (Otter Bay)

Port Hardy (Bear Cove)

Quadra Island (Heriot Bay)

Salt Spring Island (Long Harbour)

Salt Spring Island (Vesuvius Bay)

Saturna Island (Lyall Harbour)

Vancouver Island (Buckley Bay)

BC Ferries says it is working to extend free Wi-Fi service to its remaining terminals "in the near future."

The ferry company removed onboard Wi-Fi access from its largest vessels last year after complaints about its quality and reliability.

The company says its land-based "ship-to-shore" network used wireless radios, which couldn't handle the volume of Wi-Fi demand on its vessels.

Replacing the radio-based Wi-Fi with a satellite or cellular system would be too costly and "we would need to pass these costs on to our customers," BC Ferries says.