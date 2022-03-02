BC Ferries' newest LNG ferry arriving in Victoria

BC Ferries' newest liquefied natural gas (LNG) ferry is set to arrive in Victoria on Thursday, following its 10,400 nautical mile journey from Poland.

The ferry, dubbed the Salish Heron, is identical to BC Ferries' other three Salish Class ferries, which entered service in 2017.

All Salish Class vessels can carry up to 600 passengers and 138 vehicles. They also use liquefied natural gas fuel, which creates fewer emissions than traditional diesel fuel, according to BC Ferries.

The hull of Salish Class ferries are also designed to create small wakes on the water, and to be quiet for passengers inside.

After the Salish Heron arrives at Victoria's Ogden Point on Thursday, the ferry will head to Richmond for final inspections and preparations, including the application of artwork designed by Coast Salish artist Maynard Johnny Jr, who's designed art for other Salish Class vessels.