BC Ferries opening pop-up café at Swartz Bay ferry terminal due to renovations

BC Ferries is warning travellers of significant renovations at its Swartz Bay ferry terminal on Vancouver Island.

The "major renovation and transformation" is coming to the Lands End Café at the ferry terminal.

Renovations begin on March 1 and are expected to take about three months to complete.

In the meantime, a "pop-up café" will open at the ferry terminal, which will offer drinks, sandwiches, salads and other snacks from 6 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. daily.

No food services at the ferry terminal will be available on Feb. 27 and 28 as crews transfer equipment from the existing café to the pop-up location. Vending machines will still be available during this time.

BC Ferries expects the new Lands End Café to open in late spring or early summer.

The renovations will turn the café into a "modern style coffee bar," according to BC Ferries, that has a menu similar to the Arbutus Coffee Bars found on Spirit Class ferries.

"BC Ferries would like to thank customers for their understanding and patience during the renovation," reads the company's website.