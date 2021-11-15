BC Ferries operating overnight Mill Bay ferry due to Malahat flooding

BC Ferries is running its Brentwood Bay-to-Mill Bay route overnight Monday to assist travellers who had their plans impacted by the closure of the Malahat Highway on Vancouver Island.

The Malahat was closed in both directions Monday due to flooding.

As an alternative travel route, BC Ferries will be operating the Brentwood Bay-to-Mill Bay route in “shuttle mode” overnight from 7:30 p.m Monday to 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The full schedule can be found below:

Regular operating hours for this route will restart at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday with a sailing departing from Brentwood Bay.