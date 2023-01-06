BC Ferries passenger buys ice cream for every kid on vessel in holiday 'act of kindness'

A generous BC Ferries passenger recently bought ice cream for all children aboard a sailing through the southern Gulf Islands.

According to BC Ferries, the free ice cream was offered during a sailing on the Salish Eagle on Jan. 2.

During the sailing, the vessel's second steward announced that ice cream was available on the trip, and just two minutes later a cashier at the cafeteria announced that the soft serve ice cream would be free for all kids under 16.

Crew members say the ice cream was purchased as an "act of kindness" by a man who frequently travels on BC Ferries vessels, and who wanted to wish everyone a happy new year.

"All the kids thanked the gentleman personally and the catering team did the same," said BC Ferries spokesperson Daniel McIntosh.

"Everyone agreed it was a fun way to end the holiday season," he said.

All in all, 11 small ice creams and five large scoops were served to the kids, totalling just over $70.

BC Ferries is unsure if similar gifts have occurred before, but notes that it does see "random acts of kindness on board from time to time.