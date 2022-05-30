BC Ferries plans to permanently add alcoholic drinks to cafeteria menu

Adults may soon be able to buy alcoholic beverages, like beer and wine, aboard major BC Ferries vessels starting this year.

BC Ferries says it has applied for liquor licences aboard three major routes from Vancouver to Vancouver Island, which could begin as early as the end of summer 2022 if approved.

The drinks would be for sale at Coastal Cafés aboard vessels for travellers aged 19 or older.

A maximum of two drinks will be available per customer, and the drinks must be purchased with a meal.

The company says it will look to add B.C. craft beers, wines and "other alcoholic beverages" to its menus.

The drinks will be served on these three routes:

Tsawwassen (Vancouver) – Swartz Bay (Victoria)

Tsawwassen (Vancouver) – Duke Point (Nanaimo)

Horseshoe Bay (West Vancouver) – Departure Bay (Nanaimo)

The announcement comes after BC Ferries launched a pilot program where alcoholic drinks were offered at the Pacific Buffet between late 2019 and early 2020.

BC Ferries says the pilot program had "no issues" and that its liquor application process is well underway.

The ferry operator says its application has "received approval in principle" and the company is now awaiting an inspector's review from the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

Another update is expected later this year after the review is complete.

"BC Ferries continually seeks ways to enhance and add value to our customers' experience and offering alcoholic beverages in select Coastal Cafés is in response to customer feedback," said the company in a statement Monday.

"It will be served in limited quantities by staff who have their Serving It Right certification."