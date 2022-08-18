BC Ferries reports busiest-ever spring for vehicle traffic, despite cancellations

BC Ferries vessels carried more vehicles between April 1 and June 30 of this year than during any other first quarter in the company's history, according to financial results announced Thursday.

The first-quarter results show revenue, net earnings and spending are also up this year as a 74 per cent increase in vehicle traffic and a 42 per cent increase in foot traffic over last year have returned the ferry service to pre-pandemic levels.

"We are emerging from the pandemic grateful to the federal and provincial governments for pandemic relief funding, and to BC Ferries’ employees for their commitment to put safety first, operate in the public interest, and ensure ferry travel is as reliable as possible," BC Ferries interim president and CEO Jill Sharland said in a news release accompanying the quarterly results.

Revenues at the ferry company rose by $35.7 million over the same period in 2021, largely due to higher traffic volumes. Net earnings increased from $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $7.9 million this year.

The company's operating expenses for the first quarter of this year were $242.1 million, an increase of $31.3 million compared to the same period last year, the ferry service said.

The spending increase was attributed to an increase in sailings, which drove higher labour and fuel consumption costs at a time when fuel prices were rising globally.

The company acknowledged that crew shortages and cancelled sailings remain a challenge for the ferry service and the travellers who rely on it.

"The company apologizes to its customers for these service interruptions and continues to take all reasonable steps to reduce the impact to the travelling public," the company said.