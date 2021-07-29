BC Ferries sailings from Tsawwassen to Victoria, Nanaimo sold out for Thursday

All daily ferry departures from Tsawwassen to Victoria and Nanaimo were sold out by early Thursday afternoon as a rush of travellers headed for Vancouver Island before the B.C. Day long weekend.

BC Ferries announced the remaining sailings from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay and Duke Point were full by 3:45 p.m., meaning only passengers with reservations were being given boarding passes.

The company suggested island-bound travellers who don't have a booking head to Horseshoe Bay and try to board a ferry to Departure Bay, but noted that "limited standby space" was available by mid-afternoon.

"I know there's some customers that are unhappy with the situation right now, but it is the busiest weekend of the year," spokesperson Deborah Marshall told CTV News.

Marshall also noted that BC Ferries had been warning travellers for days that they should consider travelling outside of peak periods this long weekend.

The company said Thursday afternoon, Friday afternoon and Saturday morning are generally the busiest travel times of the B.C. Day weekend.

But selling out every available departure before 4 p.m. – including six sailings to Victoria alone – is an extremely rare occurrence.

Marshall said the company attempted to arrange another sailing from the mainland to the island for Thursday night, but was unable to do so.