BC Ferries sold reservations for non-existent sailings on holiday Monday

Some BC Ferries passengers arrived at their departure terminal Monday only to learn the sailing they reserved weeks in advance never actually existed.

And with ferries already jam-packed with travellers returning home at the end of the B.C. Day long weekend, some families have subsequently found themselves trapped and unable to return home for another night.

One social media user described it as the "most epic screw-up" they'd witnessed in decades of using the ferry system.

BC Ferries has apologized online and told passengers that sailings were "incorrectly built into our system."

"We sincerely apologize to all customers affected and are giving full refunds for the inconvenience," the company wrote on Twitter.

BC Ferries has not responded to CTV News' requests for more information, including how many passengers were impacted in total and how the mistake happened.

Passengers have said they booked their return sailing like any other, through the BC Ferries website.

One woman told CTV News she was supposed to board a 10:50 a.m. sailing from Long Harbour on Salt Spring Island to Tsawwassen. When she was waiting in line at the terminal, an employee began approaching vehicles one-by-one and informing them there would be no 10:50 a.m. departure – and that none was ever scheduled.

Others on social media have recounted similar experiences trying to board a non-existent 9:10 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen and another they thought would be leaving Pender Island at 11:40 a.m.

Multiple passengers said they felt sorry for the employees working the terminals, who appeared to be just learning about the issue as it was happening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.