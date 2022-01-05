BC Ferries suspends washroom and food services at Swartz Bay due to mechanical issues
BC Ferries is warning customers that washroom and food services are temporarily closed at the Swartz Bay ferry terminal on Vancouver Island due to an issue with the property's water main.
Just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, the company said it plans to have temporary washrooms, such as mobile toilets, available "as soon as possible."
#BCFHeadsUp - Due to a water leak at our #SwartzBay terminal, all washrooms on site are currently closed and unavailable, and all food services have been temporarily suspended.
In the interim, Port-a-potties will be available shortly. ^ab
While BC Ferries has not specified what the cause of the water leak was, weather has been affecting plumbing in Victoria amid recent snowy conditions.
On Dec. 30, extreme cold weather caused a pipe to burst at the Earl's Restaurant in downtown Victoria.
The restaurant wasn't open at the time of the burst, and Earl's remains closed as of Wednesday.
Repairs are underway and the restaurant plans to reopen for take-out orders starting next week.
Last week, an exterior pipe also burst at Victoria City Hall due to weather.
