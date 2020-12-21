BC Ferries is cancelling all sailings from Vancouver Island Monday evening due to high winds.

The final sailing from Swartz Bay will depart at 3 p.m. and the final sailing from Nanaimo’s Duke Point will leave at 3:15 p.m.

Two more vessels will leave from Nanaimo’s Departure Bay, at 3:20 p.m. and 5:55 p.m., before the ferry service is closed for the evening due to the weather.

Heavy snow was falling across many parts of Vancouver Island on Monday, causing traffic mayhem and cutting hydro to approximately 35,000 people by the afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.