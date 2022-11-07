BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit offer free rides for military members on Remembrance Day

Most public transportation in British Columbia will be free for active military members and veterans on Remembrance Day, Nov. 11.

BC Ferries will be offering free service to anyone travelling in uniform or who can present official Canadian military identification.

However, the free travel does not apply to BC Ferries' Inside Passage, Haida Gwaii and Central Connecter routes, according to the ferry operator.

Meanwhile, seniors can also travel for free aboard a BC Ferries vessel on Remembrance Day if they show valid ID, such as a B.C. driver's licence, birth certificate, B.C. Services Card or B.C. ID card.

On Vancouver Island, BC Transit will be offering free rides on all its scheduled routes and HandyDART services in the Victoria Regional Transit System for all retired and active military members on Remembrance Day.

The free fare also applies to cadets and those who have army, navy or air force association cards.

BC Transit says that bus drivers may also participate in the traditional minute of silence at 11 a.m. and pull over their bus if safe to do so.

Lastly, TransLink is offering free transit, including HandyDART services, to all active military members and veterans, as well as police, firefighters, BC Ambulance Service workers and members of the Canadian Coast Guard.

TransLink riders can show their military ID, veteran's service card, badge, or appear in uniform to ride for free.

Holiday fares will also be in effect across the TransLink system, while bus, SkyTrain and SeaBus services will be operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule.

"The three transportation agencies hope this service provides those that served our country a transportation option to recognize Remembrance Day events in their region," said BC Ferries, BC Transit and TransLink in a joint statement Monday.