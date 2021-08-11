BC Ferries warns of another busy summer weekend

BC Ferries is warning travellers that the upcoming weekend is expected to be a busy one along its most popular routes.

That company says that Friday, Aug. 13 to Sunday, Aug. 15 is generally a busy weekend for BC Ferries, particularly for its routes between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

One reason for the high traffic volumes is summer vacations, according to BC Ferries.

"Some travellers will be heading home and others will be starting their holidays," said BC Ferries in a release Wednesday.

"The middle weekend of this month is dubbed the unofficial 'change-over' weekend of the summer."

BC Ferries predicts that Friday and Saturday morning will be especially busy for sailings from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen to Duke Point and Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay.

The company recommends that travellers avoid these sailings if they do not have a reservation, and instead take a Thursday sailing or Saturday afternoon ferry.

Meanwhile, BC Ferries estimates that sailings departing from Swartz Bay, Duke Point and Departure Bay will be busy on Sunday.

Anyone planning on sailing from Vancouver Island to Metro Vancouver on Sunday without a reservation is advised to travel on Saturday afternoon or Monday afternoon instead.

As always, BC Ferries recommends that vehicle passengers reserve a spot for their preferred sailing, or travel on foot instead to avoid delays.

"Be prepared for sailing waits if you do not book in advance," said BC Ferries.

"If bookings are sold out, the best option to avoid sailing waits is to travel during less busy times. These are typically mid-week days and early morning or late evening sailings," said the company.

Vehicle passengers are also advised to arrive 45 minutes to an hour before their sailing, while walk-on passengers are encouraged to arrive 45 minutes before departure.