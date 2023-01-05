BC Ferries cancels 2 sailings due to wind

BC Ferries cancelled two sailings that sail to and from Vancouver Island on Thursday evening.

With strong winds in the forecast, BC Ferries says the 7:10 p.m. ferry departing from Comox, B.C., and the 8:45 p.m. ferry departing from Powell River, B.C., have been cancelled.

"Customers with reservations for these sailings will be contacted by our Customer Service Centre to advise them that they have been accommodated on the 3:25 p.m. sailing from Little River (Comox) and 5:15 p.m. sailing from Westview (Powell River)," said BC Ferries in an update around 11 a.m.

All other sailings along the Comox – Powell River route are expected to depart as scheduled, according to BC Ferries.

WIND WARNINGS

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for most regions of Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands on Thursday.

The strong winds are expected to kick up Thursday afternoon and last through the evening before easing late overnight.

In East Vancouver Island, where Comox is located, winds are expected to reach to 70 km/h to 90 km/h late Thursday afternoon, particularly in areas near the Haro Strait and Strait of Georgia.

"Winds will ease late this evening across the southern regions and near midnight over the north," reads a warning from Environment Canada on Thursday morning.

Travellers who plan to take the Comox – Powell River ferry this month are also being reminded that several sailings will be cancelled so that BC Ferries can conduct safety drills aboard the Salish Orca vessel.

On Jan. 7, 14 and 21, the ferry departing Comox at 3:25 p.m. and the sailing departing from Powell River at 5:15 p.m. will be cancelled for annual operational readiness drills.

Sailings will resume at regular times after the drills are complete, beginning with the 7:10 p.m. ferry departing from Comox.

