BC Ferries website, booking systems down due to 'technical difficulties'
Customers hoping to book a sailing on the BC Ferries website were out of luck Thursday afternoon, after the company experienced “technical difficulties.”
In a tweet, BC Ferries apologized to customers impacted by the outage after both its website and booking systems crashed. The company added that it’s “working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”
#BCFHeadsUp
Our website & booking systems are currently unavailable. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize to customers impacted by these technical difficulties.
We will keep you updated here with #CurrentConditions for today's sailings. ^km pic.twitter.com/KJDIbajlZZ
BC Ferries executive director of public affairs Deborah Marshall said they don’t believe the issue is related to a cyber attack, but rather a backend issue with their system.
Service updates and any sailing information will be posted on the BC Ferries Twitter account, until the website is back up and running.
